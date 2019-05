* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches expected.

* WHERE…Teller County and the Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet,

and Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.