Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Winter Storm Warning issued May 20 at 8:22PM MDT until May 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

More News
Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause

7:40 pm
Sheriff’s office steps up enforcement as traffic fatalities continue to grow
News

Sheriff’s office steps up enforcement as traffic fatalities continue to grow

7:25 pm
Colorado’s campsite challenge: Hard to find on holiday weekends
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s campsite challenge: Hard to find on holiday weekends

7:04 pm
Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause
Covering Colorado

Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause

Sheriff’s office steps up enforcement as traffic fatalities continue to grow
News

Sheriff’s office steps up enforcement as traffic fatalities continue to grow

Colorado’s campsite challenge: Hard to find on holiday weekends
Covering Colorado

Colorado’s campsite challenge: Hard to find on holiday weekends

Scroll to top
Skip to content