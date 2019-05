Winter Storm Warning issued May 20 at 8:22PM MDT until May 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

12 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.