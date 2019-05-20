Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Winter Storm Warning issued May 20 at 3:35PM MDT until May 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

More News
Multi-vehicle crash closes EB I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnels
Covering Colorado

Multi-vehicle crash closes EB I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnels

3:11 pm
Top Senate Republican would raise minimum smoking age to 21
News

Top Senate Republican would raise minimum smoking age to 21

3:09 pm
News 5 Investigates: Apartment Application Fees
News

News 5 Investigates: Apartment Application Fees

3:05 pm
Multi-vehicle crash closes EB I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnels
Covering Colorado

Multi-vehicle crash closes EB I-70 at Eisenhower Tunnels

Top Senate Republican would raise minimum smoking age to 21
News

Top Senate Republican would raise minimum smoking age to 21

News 5 Investigates: Apartment Application Fees
News

News 5 Investigates: Apartment Application Fees

Scroll to top
Skip to content