Winter Storm Warning issued May 20 at 11:41PM MDT until May 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

More News
Weather closings and delays: Tuesday, May 21st
Covering Colorado

9:50 pm
Monument enacts 6-month moratorium on kratom businesses
News

9:37 pm
Colorado Supreme Court rules marijuana dog checks need cause
Covering Colorado

7:40 pm
