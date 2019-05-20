Special Weather Statement issued May 20 at 12:38PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

At 1237 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 21 miles south of Avondale to 19 miles east of

Walsenburg. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of east central

Huerfano, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo Counties.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.