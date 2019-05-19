Winter Weather Advisory issued May 19 at 6:35PM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

anticipated. Locally heavier snow amounts could occur,

especially during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning.

* WHERE…Teller county and Rampart Range above 7500 feet as well

as Pikes Peak between 7500 and 11000 feet.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Monday to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions will impact travel across Teller county.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.