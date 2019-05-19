Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 19 at 6:35PM MDT until May 21 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
anticipated. Locally heavier snow amounts could occur,
especially during the pre-dawn hours Tuesday morning.

* WHERE…Teller county and Rampart Range above 7500 feet as well
as Pikes Peak between 7500 and 11000 feet.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Monday to 9 AM MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact travel across Teller county.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

