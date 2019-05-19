Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Weather Advisory issued May 19 at 6:35PM MDT until May 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches
anticipated. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo mountains above 11000 feet.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow will also cause poor
visibilities at times.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

