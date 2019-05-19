Winter Storm Warning issued May 19 at 6:35PM MDT until May 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow anticipated. Total snow accumulations of 6 to

12 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak above 11000 feet.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow will cause poor visibility.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel,

keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case

of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.