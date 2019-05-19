Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Storm Warning issued May 19 at 6:35PM MDT until May 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow anticipated. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak above 11000 feet.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow will cause poor visibility.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous. If you must travel,
keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case
of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

A Cool & Complicated Forecast
News

A Cool & Complicated Forecast

3:52 pm
Trump warns Iran of ruin if it starts fight
News

Trump warns Iran of ruin if it starts fight

3:41 pm
Oprah delivers commencement speech to Colorado College graduates
Covering Colorado

Oprah delivers commencement speech to Colorado College graduates

1:42 pm
