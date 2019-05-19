Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Winter Storm Warning issued May 19 at 3:14PM MDT until May 21 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
12 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From 6 PM Monday to noon MDT Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow will cause poor visibility.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

