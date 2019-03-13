Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 5:17PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two

inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet, Wet Mountain

Valley Below 8500 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains

Between 8500 and 11000 Feet, Western and Central Fremont County

Below 8500 Feet, Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500 Feet,

Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Feet

and Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and snow packed roads.

Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Strong winds could cause tree damage.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.