Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:19PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches.
Winds gusting in excess of 70 mph.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet, Wet
Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet, Northern Sangre de Cristo
Mountains Between 8500 and 11000 Feet, Western/Central Fremont
County Below 8500 Feet, Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500
Feet, Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and
11000 Feet and Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very
strong winds capable of causing extensive tree damage.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

