Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 11:49AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains below 11000 feet, Wet
Mountains below 10000 feet, Wet Mountain Valley, and
Northwest, Western and Central Fremont County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.