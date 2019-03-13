Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 11:49AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains below 11000 feet, Wet

Mountains below 10000 feet, Wet Mountain Valley, and

Northwest, Western and Central Fremont County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.