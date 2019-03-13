Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 5:17PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,

Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Wet

Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on snowpacked road conditions. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as

low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as

little as 30 minutes.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.