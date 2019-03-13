Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 5:17PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting in excess of 50 mph.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak and Teller County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on snowpacked roads and difficult to
impossible travel conditions. Widespread blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause
tree damage and power outages. The cold wind chills as low as
20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.