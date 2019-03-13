Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 4:04AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches expected, with 1 to 2 feet above 11000 feet. Winds
gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Teller County and Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage and power outages.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.