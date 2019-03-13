Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 3:19PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow…heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of

2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,

Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Wet

Mountains Above 10000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on snow packed road conditions. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very

strong winds capable of causing extensive tree damage.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.