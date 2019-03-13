Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 3:19PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow…heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of
2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet,
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and Wet
Mountains Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on snow packed road conditions. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very
strong winds capable of causing extensive tree damage.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.