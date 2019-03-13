Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 3:19PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow…heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of
1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting in excess 70 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet and Teller County/Rampart
Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very
strong winds capable of causing extensive tree damage.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

More News
WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado

4:32 pm
Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76

4:21 pm
Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14

4:08 pm
WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado

Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76

Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14

Scroll to top
Skip to content