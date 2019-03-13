Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 3:19PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow…heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of

1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting in excess 70 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet and Teller County/Rampart

Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very

strong winds capable of causing extensive tree damage.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.