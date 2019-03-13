Winter Storm Warning issued March 13 at 1:44PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 9

inches. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph.

* WHERE…Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet and Teller County/Rampart

Range Above 7500 Feet/Pikes Peak Between 7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The cold

wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on

exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.