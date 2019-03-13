High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 3:35PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…Southern El Paso County, including Colorado Springs.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A intense low pressure system will cause

strong winds into early Thursday morning.

* WIND…Sustained winds of 30 to 50 mph, with gusts around 75 mph

anticipated.

* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be

possible. Strong cross winds capable of overturning light

weight, high profile vehicles will pose hazards to those

traveling on east west oriented roads, including Highway 24

and Colorado 94.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.