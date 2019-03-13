Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 3:35PM MDT expiring March 14 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…The Southeastern Colorado Plains.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A intense low pressure system will allow
strong winds to continue into early Thursday morning.

* WIND…Sustained winds of 30 to 50 mph, with wind gusts around
75 mph at times anticipated.

* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be
possible. Strong cross winds capable of overturning light
weight, high profile vehicles will pose hazards to those
traveling on east west oriented roads including Highway 50,
Highway 160, and Colorado 96. Any loose items, such as lawn
furniture and trash cans, should be brought inside.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

More News
Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76

4:21 pm
Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14

4:08 pm
4x4orce Community Rescue and Recovery available to help stranded motorists
Covering Colorado

4x4orce Community Rescue and Recovery available to help stranded motorists

3:47 pm
Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76

Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Thursday March 14

4x4orce Community Rescue and Recovery available to help stranded motorists
Covering Colorado

4x4orce Community Rescue and Recovery available to help stranded motorists

Scroll to top
Skip to content