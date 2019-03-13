High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 3:35PM MDT expiring March 14 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…The Southeastern Colorado Plains.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A intense low pressure system will allow

strong winds to continue into early Thursday morning.

* WIND…Sustained winds of 30 to 50 mph, with wind gusts around

75 mph at times anticipated.

* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be

possible. Strong cross winds capable of overturning light

weight, high profile vehicles will pose hazards to those

traveling on east west oriented roads including Highway 50,

Highway 160, and Colorado 96. Any loose items, such as lawn

furniture and trash cans, should be brought inside.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.