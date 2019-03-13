High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 11:54AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…Southern El Paso County, including Colorado Springs.
* CAUSE AND TIMING…A rapidly intensifying low pressure system
will cause strong north winds from this afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
* WIND…Sustained winds of 30 to 50 mph, with gusts around 75
mph likely.
* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be
possible. Strong cross winds capable of overturning light
weight, high profile vehicles will pose hazards to those
traveling on east west oriented roads, including Highway 24
and Colorado 94.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.