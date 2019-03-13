Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 11:54AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…The Southeastern Colorado Plains.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A rapidly intensifying low pressure system
will cause strong north winds from this afternoon into early
Thursday morning.

* WIND…Sustained winds of 30 to 50 mph, with wind gusts around
75 mph expected. Windiest locations will be across Pueblo,
Crowley, Kiowa and Otero Counties.

* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be
possible. Strong cross winds capable of overturning light
weight, high profile vehicles will pose hazards to those
traveling on east west oriented roads including Highway 50,
Highway 160, and Colorado 96. Any loose items, such as lawn
furniture and trash cans, should be brought inside.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

