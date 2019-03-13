Blizzard Warning issued March 13 at 5:17PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1

to 3 inches. Winds gusting in excess of 70 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County including Monument.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult to

impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening

commute. Very strong winds will be capable of causing tree

damage, power outages and damage to structures.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.