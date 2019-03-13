Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Blizzard Warning issued March 13 at 5:17PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches. Winds gusting in excess of 70 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County including Monument.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult to
impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening
commute. Very strong winds will be capable of causing tree
damage, power outages and damage to structures.
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

More News
National Guard activated for road rescues, cities warn people to stay home
Covering Colorado

National Guard activated for road rescues, cities warn people to stay home

5:36 pm
WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado

4:32 pm
Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76

4:21 pm
National Guard activated for road rescues, cities warn people to stay home
Covering Colorado

National Guard activated for road rescues, cities warn people to stay home

WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: News5 coverage of blizzard impact on Colorado

Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76
Covering Colorado

Colorado State Patrol Corporal struck and killed on I-76

Scroll to top
Skip to content