Blizzard Warning issued March 13 at 5:17PM MDT expiring March 14 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up

to two inches. Winds gusting in excess of 70 mph.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso county including Colorado Springs.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow will significantly reduce

visibility, especially along and north of highway 94. The

hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute. Very

strong winds will be capable of causing damage to structures,

trees and power outages. The snow will decrease this evening,

however the strong winds will continue through the night.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.