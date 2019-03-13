Blizzard Warning issued March 13 at 4:04AM MDT expiring March 13 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 6 inches are possible. Winds gusting in excess of 70 mph.
* WHERE…Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County,
and the Rampart Range Below 7400 Feet.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 4 PM MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow will significantly reduce
visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage
and power outages. Extremely difficult travel conditions are
expected on east west highways, including Highway 24 and
Colorado 94.
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.