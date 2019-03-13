Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Blizzard Warning issued March 13 at 3:19PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches. Winds gusting in excess of 70 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County/Monument Ridge/Rampart Range
Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very
strong winds capable of causing extensive tree damage.
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

