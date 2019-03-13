Blizzard Warning issued March 13 at 3:19PM MDT expiring March 14 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1

to 2 inches. Winds gusting in excess of 70 mph.

* WHERE…Colorado Springs Vicinity/Southern El Paso

County/Rampart Range Below 7400 Feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening

commute. Very strong winds capable of causing extensive tree

damage. The snow across southern El Paso county will likely

significantly decrease this afternoon, however the strong winds

and associated impacts across southern El Paso county will

continue into this evening.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.