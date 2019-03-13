Blizzard Warning issued March 13 at 3:19PM MDT expiring March 14 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 2 inches. Winds gusting in excess of 70 mph.
* WHERE…Colorado Springs Vicinity/Southern El Paso
County/Rampart Range Below 7400 Feet.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute. Very strong winds capable of causing extensive tree
damage. The snow across southern El Paso county will likely
significantly decrease this afternoon, however the strong winds
and associated impacts across southern El Paso county will
continue into this evening.
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.