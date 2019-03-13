Blizzard Warning issued March 13 at 1:44PM MDT expiring March 14 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 95 mph.
* WHERE…Colorado Springs Vicinity/Southern El Paso
County/Rampart Range Below 7400 Feet.
* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very
strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The snow across
southern El Paso county will likely significantly decrease this
afternoon, however the strong winds and associated impacts
across southern El Paso county will continue through this
evening.
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.