Blizzard Warning issued March 13 at 1:44PM MDT expiring March 14 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of

up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 95 mph.

* WHERE…Colorado Springs Vicinity/Southern El Paso

County/Rampart Range Below 7400 Feet.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The snow across

southern El Paso county will likely significantly decrease this

afternoon, however the strong winds and associated impacts

across southern El Paso county will continue through this

evening.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.