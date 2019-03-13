Blizzard Warning issued March 13 at 11:49AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations

of 6 to 12 inches expected. Winds gusting in excess of 70 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, and the

Rampart Range Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult to

impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening

commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage

and power outages. Extremely difficult travel conditions are

expected on east west highways, including Highway 24 and

Colorado 94.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.