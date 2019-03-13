Blizzard Warning issued March 13 at 11:49AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches expected. Winds gusting in excess of 70 mph.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, and the
Rampart Range Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel will be very difficult to
impossible. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening
commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage
and power outages. Extremely difficult travel conditions are
expected on east west highways, including Highway 24 and
Colorado 94.
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.