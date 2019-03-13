Blizzard Warning issued March 13 at 11:49AM MDT expiring March 13 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 6 inches are expected. Winds gusting in excess of 70 mph.

* WHERE…Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County,

and the Rampart Range Below 7400 Feet.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 4 PM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow will significantly reduce

visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree

damage and power outages. Extremely difficult travel

conditions are expected on east west highways, including

Highway 24 and Colorado 94.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.