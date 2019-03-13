Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Blizzard Warning issued March 13 at 11:49AM MDT expiring March 13 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 6 inches are expected. Winds gusting in excess of 70 mph.

* WHERE…Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County,
and the Rampart Range Below 7400 Feet.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 4 PM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow will significantly reduce
visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree
damage and power outages. Extremely difficult travel
conditions are expected on east west highways, including
Highway 24 and Colorado 94.
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs
Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard
5 Around Town: March 16th and 17th
The Latest: Winter storm conditions in Colorado Springs

Red Cross opening shelters during blizzard

