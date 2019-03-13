Avalanche Warning issued March 13 at 5:50AM MDT by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE

COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.

Avalanche Warning for the all mountain areas of Colorado except for

the Steamboat Flat Tops forecast zone where danger is CONSIDERABLE

(Level 3 of 5).

* TIMING…Beginning 6:00 AM, Wednesday March 13. Expires at 8:00 AM

Thursday March 14.

* AFFECTED AREA… All mountain areas of Colorado except for the

Steamboat Flat Tops forecast zone

* AVALANCHE DANGER…Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. The

avalanche danger is HIGH (Level 4 of 5). Very large avalanches are

likely, and some will run naturally

* REASON… Intense snowfall and strong winds are making avalanche

conditions very dangerous. Large and destructive avalanches are

likely.

dangerous. Do not travel across or below steep slopes. Avalanches

could run long distances.

Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.

Lazar