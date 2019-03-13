Avalanche Warning issued March 13 at 5:50AM MDT by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.
Avalanche Warning for the all mountain areas of Colorado except for
the Steamboat Flat Tops forecast zone where danger is CONSIDERABLE
(Level 3 of 5).
* TIMING…Beginning 6:00 AM, Wednesday March 13. Expires at 8:00 AM
Thursday March 14.
* AFFECTED AREA… All mountain areas of Colorado except for the
Steamboat Flat Tops forecast zone
* AVALANCHE DANGER…Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. The
avalanche danger is HIGH (Level 4 of 5). Very large avalanches are
likely, and some will run naturally
* REASON… Intense snowfall and strong winds are making avalanche
conditions very dangerous. Large and destructive avalanches are
likely.
dangerous. Do not travel across or below steep slopes. Avalanches
could run long distances.
Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.
Lazar