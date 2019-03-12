Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 3:23PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 7 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet, Northwestern

Fremont County Above 8500 Feet, Western and Central Fremont

County Below 8500 Feet, Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Feet and

Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.