Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 3:23PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and
11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between
7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Be prepared for winter weather in Colorado
Covering Colorado

Be prepared for winter weather in Colorado

3:42 pm
Juvenile suspect wanted for December shooting at Citadel Mall now in custody
Covering Colorado

Juvenile suspect wanted for December shooting at Citadel Mall now in custody

2:53 pm
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

2:35 pm
