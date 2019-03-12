Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Winter Storm Watch issued March 12 at 4:10AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet, and Pikes Peak and
Teller County.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slick and snowpacked roads.
Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.

More News
U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
News

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

4:55 am
19 month old killed in I-25 crash
News

19 month old killed in I-25 crash

11:56 pm
Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases
News

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases

10:33 pm
U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
News

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

19 month old killed in I-25 crash
News

19 month old killed in I-25 crash

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases
News

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases

Scroll to top
Skip to content