Winter Storm Watch issued March 12 at 4:10AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
to 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso county including Colorado Springs. The
worst conditions will likely occur over open areas east of
Colorado Springs.

* WHEN…From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening
commute. Strong winds could cause power outages and tree damage.
A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a
potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and
extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions
and make travel very dangerous.

