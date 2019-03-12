Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 3:23PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 feet

with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as

70 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet

and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce

visibility. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree

damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause

frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.