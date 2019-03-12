Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 3:23PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 14
inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.
* WHERE…Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong
winds could cause tree damage.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.