Winter Storm Warning issued March 12 at 10:17PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to

10 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph.

* WHERE…Teller County and Pikes Peak.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage and power outages.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.