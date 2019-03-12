Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

High Wind Watch issued March 12 at 4:04AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…The southeastern Plains.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A rapidly intensifying low pressure system
will cause strong north winds from Wednesday afternoon through
early Thursday morning.

* WIND…Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be
possible. Strong cross winds capable of overturning light
weight, high profile vehicles will pose hazards to those
traveling on east west oriented roads.
A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous
high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of
58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest
forecasts.

More News
U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
News

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

4:55 am
19 month old killed in I-25 crash
News

19 month old killed in I-25 crash

11:56 pm
Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases
News

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases

10:33 pm
U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
News

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

19 month old killed in I-25 crash
News

19 month old killed in I-25 crash

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases
News

Expert: Law enforcement getting better at animal neglect cases

Scroll to top
Skip to content