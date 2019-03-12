High Wind Warning issued March 12 at 9:59PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…The Southeastern Plains.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A rapidly intensifying low pressure system

will cause strong north winds from Wednesday afternoon through

early Thursday morning.

* WIND…Wind gusts in excess of 70 mph are possible.

* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be possible.

Strong cross winds capable of overturning light weight, high

profile vehicles will pose hazards to those traveling on east

west oriented roads including Highway 50, Highway 160, and

Colorado 96. Any loose items, such as lawn furniture and trash

cans, should be brought inside.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.