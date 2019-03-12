High Wind Warning issued March 12 at 9:59PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…The Southeastern Plains.
* CAUSE AND TIMING…A rapidly intensifying low pressure system
will cause strong north winds from Wednesday afternoon through
early Thursday morning.
* WIND…Wind gusts in excess of 70 mph are possible.
* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be possible.
Strong cross winds capable of overturning light weight, high
profile vehicles will pose hazards to those traveling on east
west oriented roads including Highway 50, Highway 160, and
Colorado 96. Any loose items, such as lawn furniture and trash
cans, should be brought inside.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.