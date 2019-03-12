High Wind Warning issued March 12 at 9:59PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…Southern El Paso County, including Colorado Springs.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A rapidly intensifying low pressure system

will cause strong north winds from Wednesday afternoon through

early Thursday morning.

* WIND…Wind gusts in excess of 70 mph are expected.

* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be possible.

Strong cross winds capable of overturning light weight, high

profile vehicles will pose hazards to those traveling on east

west oriented roads, including Highway 24 and Colorado 94.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.