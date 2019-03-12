High Wind Warning issued March 12 at 9:59PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…Southern El Paso County, including Colorado Springs.
* CAUSE AND TIMING…A rapidly intensifying low pressure system
will cause strong north winds from Wednesday afternoon through
early Thursday morning.
* WIND…Wind gusts in excess of 70 mph are expected.
* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be possible.
Strong cross winds capable of overturning light weight, high
profile vehicles will pose hazards to those traveling on east
west oriented roads, including Highway 24 and Colorado 94.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.