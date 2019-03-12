High Wind Warning issued March 12 at 9:56AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a High Wind
Warning, which is in effect from 4 PM Wednesday to 6 AM MDT
Thursday.
* LOCATION…Southern El Paso County, including Colorado Springs.
* CAUSE AND TIMING…A rapidly intensifying low pressure system
will cause strong north winds from Wednesday afternoon through
early Thursday morning.
* WIND…Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.
* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be
possible. Strong cross winds capable of overturning light
weight, high profile vehicles will pose hazards to those
traveling on east west oriented roads.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.