High Wind Warning issued March 12 at 9:56AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a High Wind

Warning, which is in effect from noon Wednesday to 6 AM MDT

Thursday. The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect.

* LOCATION…The southeastern Plains.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A rapidly intensifying low pressure system

will cause strong north winds from Wednesday afternoon through

early Thursday morning.

* WIND…Wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be

possible. Strong cross winds capable of overturning light

weight, high profile vehicles will pose hazards to those

traveling on east west oriented roads.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.