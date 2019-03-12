Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

High Wind Warning issued March 12 at 3:24PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…Southern El Paso County, including Colorado Springs.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A rapidly intensifying low pressure system
will cause strong north winds from Wednesday afternoon through
early Thursday morning.

* WIND…Wind gusts up to 70 mph are expected with local gusts up
to 80 mph possible.

* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be
possible. Strong cross winds capable of overturning light
weight, high profile vehicles will pose hazards to those
traveling on east west oriented roads.
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

More News
Be prepared for winter weather in Colorado
Covering Colorado

Be prepared for winter weather in Colorado

3:42 pm
Juvenile suspect wanted for December shooting at Citadel Mall now in custody
Covering Colorado

Juvenile suspect wanted for December shooting at Citadel Mall now in custody

2:53 pm
Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

2:35 pm
Be prepared for winter weather in Colorado
Covering Colorado

Be prepared for winter weather in Colorado

Juvenile suspect wanted for December shooting at Citadel Mall now in custody
Covering Colorado

Juvenile suspect wanted for December shooting at Citadel Mall now in custody

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county
Covering Colorado

Blizzard Warning now in effect for almost all of El Paso county

Scroll to top
Skip to content