High Wind Warning issued March 12 at 3:24PM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* LOCATION…Southern El Paso County, including Colorado Springs.

* CAUSE AND TIMING…A rapidly intensifying low pressure system

will cause strong north winds from Wednesday afternoon through

early Thursday morning.

* WIND…Wind gusts up to 70 mph are expected with local gusts up

to 80 mph possible.

* IMPACT…Damage to tree limbs and power lines will be

possible. Strong cross winds capable of overturning light

weight, high profile vehicles will pose hazards to those

traveling on east west oriented roads.

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected

or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts

of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.