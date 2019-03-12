Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Blizzard Warning issued March 12 at 4:10AM MDT expiring March 14 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of
4 to 8 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge and the
Rampart Range Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult to impossible travel
conditions. Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday
evening commute. Strong winds could cause power outages and
tree damage.
A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are
expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds
and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout
conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If
you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get
stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

