Blizzard Warning issued March 12 at 3:23PM MDT expiring March 13 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of

up to 4 inches are possible. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.

* WHERE…Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, and

the Rampart Range Below 7400 Feet.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 4 PM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are

expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds

and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout

conditions, making travel extremely dangerous. Do not travel. If

you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get

stranded, stay with your vehicle.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.