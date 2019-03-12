Avalanche Watch issued March 12 at 6:51AM MDT by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE

COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.

An Avalanche Watch is in effect for the Front Range, Gore Range, Elk

Mountains, Ruby Range, West Elk Mountains, Sawatch Range, Grand

Mesa, San Juan Mountains, and La Plata Mountains

* TIMING…Dangerous avalanche conditions will develop Tuesday and

continue to deteriorate overnight. Expect very dangerous avalanche

conditions on Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…The Front Range, Gore Range, Elk Mountains, Ruby

Range, West Elk Mountains, Sawatch Range, Grand Mesa, San Juan

Mountains, and La Plata Mountains

* AVALANCHE DANGER…Avalanche conditions could become very

dangerous by Wednesday. The avalanche danger rating may reach HIGH

(Level 4) on Wednesday.

* REASON…Heavy snowfall and strong winds will increase the

avalanche danger. Large avalanches will become very easy to

trigger. During periods of heavy snowfall avalanches will release

naturally, running from high elevations to valley floors.

conditions today with heavy snowfall. Travel in or under avalanche

terrain is not recommended as heavy snow accumulates. Plan ahead

for rapidly increasing avalanche danger.

Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.

Logan