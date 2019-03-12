Avalanche Watch issued March 12 at 6:51AM MDT by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.
An Avalanche Watch is in effect for the Front Range, Gore Range, Elk
Mountains, Ruby Range, West Elk Mountains, Sawatch Range, Grand
Mesa, San Juan Mountains, and La Plata Mountains
* TIMING…Dangerous avalanche conditions will develop Tuesday and
continue to deteriorate overnight. Expect very dangerous avalanche
conditions on Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…The Front Range, Gore Range, Elk Mountains, Ruby
Range, West Elk Mountains, Sawatch Range, Grand Mesa, San Juan
Mountains, and La Plata Mountains
* AVALANCHE DANGER…Avalanche conditions could become very
dangerous by Wednesday. The avalanche danger rating may reach HIGH
(Level 4) on Wednesday.
* REASON…Heavy snowfall and strong winds will increase the
avalanche danger. Large avalanches will become very easy to
trigger. During periods of heavy snowfall avalanches will release
naturally, running from high elevations to valley floors.
conditions today with heavy snowfall. Travel in or under avalanche
terrain is not recommended as heavy snow accumulates. Plan ahead
for rapidly increasing avalanche danger.
Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.
Logan