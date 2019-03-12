Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Avalanche Warning issued March 12 at 6:43AM MDT by NWS Denver CO

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
COLORADO AVALANCHE INFORMATION CENTER.

Avalanche Warning for the Sangre de Cristo Range.

* TIMING…Beginning Tuesday March 12. Expires at 6:00 AM Thursday
March 14.

* AFFECTED AREA… Sangre de Cristo Range above 8500 feet.

* AVALANCHE DANGER…Very dangerous avalanche conditions exist. The
avalanche danger is HIGH (Level 4 of 5). Very large avalanches are
likely.

* REASON… A winter storm will bring intense snowfall and strong
winds. The new snow will overload the existing snowpack and make
avalanches likely.
dangerous. Do not travel across or below steep slopes. Avalanches
could run long distances.

Consult www.colorado.gov/avalanche for detailed information.

Logan

More News
Warm with rain this evening before a dangerous winter storm Wednesday
Weather

Warm with rain this evening before a dangerous winter storm Wednesday

6:11 am
Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day
Colorado Sports

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

5:53 am
U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
News

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

4:55 am
Warm with rain this evening before a dangerous winter storm Wednesday
Weather

Warm with rain this evening before a dangerous winter storm Wednesday

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day
Colorado Sports

Former Air Force wide receiver Jalen Robinette attends Air Force pro day

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts
News

U.S. to withdraw all staff from embassy in Venezuela amid blackouts

Scroll to top
Skip to content