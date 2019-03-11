Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 4:55PM MDT expiring March 13 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and

11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between

7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult to

impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

or evening commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.