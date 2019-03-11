Winter Weather Advisory issued March 11 at 4:11AM MDT expiring March 13 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10

inches expected.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 and

11000 Feet and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between

7500 and 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…From noon today to midnight MDT Tuesday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.